Whitby Swing Bridge to close to road traffic to allow engineers to investigate recent breakdowns

Whitby Swing Bridge.

North Yorkshire County Council said: "During the work the bridge will need to be swung numerous times.

"So while pedestrians will still be able to cross the bridge between the swings, some swings may take significantly longer than normal as the work is carried out.

"Apologies for any inconvenience".

The work follows a string of recent mechanical issues with the bridge, which prompted Whitby councillor Phil Trumper to recently call for a replacement bridge fit for the 21st Century.

Vehicles are currently banned from crossing the bridge between 10.30am and 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays as part of an ongoing trial.