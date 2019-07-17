Whitby singer raises money for Runswick Bay Rescue Boat

A Whitby singer and poet has raised £1,000 for the Runswick Bay Rescue Boat.

Blue-John Benjamin has fund raised through the sale of 'Song to the Siren' and other records, which have gained airplay on BBC radio.

He said: “This is a place of exceptionally creative, resourceful people. Visual artists such as Elaine Edmunds and Izzy Williamson have made lots of money for local causes, and both designed interesting sleeves for my records. Where better to find inspiration than the Gold Coast of North Yorkshire?”

Reliant on occasional grants and community funding, the Runswick Bay Rescue Boat is crewed by volunteers, and can reach parts of the coastline that are inaccessible to larger vessels.