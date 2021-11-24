Whitby sculptor Emma Stothard to give talk of town trail at W Hamond celebration

In celebration of W Hamond’s 2021 collaboration with Emma Stothard and the launch of her sculptures into the town’s landscape, a special event – ‘An Evening with Emma Stothard’ - is to take place.

By Duncan Atkins
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:28 am
Whitby sculptor Emma Stothard who created the town's maritime sculpture trail.

The evening, at Albert’s Eatery, Church Street, on Thursday December 2, will include a short film of Emma at work and a personal insight into the sculptures, talking about how and why the trail happened.

Emma will also provide a talk through on the process of making the figures and the galvanizing of them, while open to any questions from guests.

The role Whitby sculptures are playing in helping to save lives at sea

Cost per head - £45.

For tickets, call W Hamond on Church Street on 01947 603330.

