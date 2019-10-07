Whitby's White Lily money-spinners bank more than £5,000 for crisis-hit hospices

A total of £5,097 raised from White Lily fundraising in Whitby this past year has given a huge boost to Zoe’s Place, Butterwick Hospice and Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

Lucy Mothersdale, who started White Lily and is the main organiser of the glitzy White Lily Ball in Whitby, said: “The hospices are extremely grateful for our continued support as funds have never been needed so badly.

"Zoe’s Place is closed two nights per week due to lack of funds and Butterwick have closed one of their three hospices for a month due to lack of staff and funding.”

Funds this year were raised though two events – the White Lily Prohibition organised by Emma Ward and the hospices back in October and the 8th White Lily Ball, which took place at Raithwaite earlier this summer.

Lucy said the White Lily team also receive many donations throughout the year in memory of her late parents Janet and David Mothersdale.

The annual handover saw representatives of the hospices given their share of the money in an event at Raithwaite Estate, near Sandsend.

Lucy added: "A massive thank you to Emma Ward for all her hard work this year and to the hospices for organising the events.

"Thank you to our White Lily Great North Runners and to each and everyone who supports White Lily.

"The events would never go as well and the money wouldn’t be raised without the generosity of the local community and businesses."

Next year’s ball will be on Friday July 3, at Raithwaite.