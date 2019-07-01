Whitby’s White Lily Ball ‘was best yet’ as overall tally soars past £46,000 in seven years

The 8th White Lily Ball, which took place this year at its new venue of Raithwaite, has already made £5,400 – with more money to roll in.

It means the overall total since the ball began in 2012 has now topped £46,000.

The White Lily Ball at Raithwaite Hall..having fun..Lee Marchment,James Forster,Damien Wilson.pic Richard Ponter

Lucy Mothersdale, who started the ball in memory of her late parents, hailed the event as the best yet.

“This year’s ball was fantastic,” she said.

“Full of sparkle and glamour in a beautiful setting, with harpist Anita Aslin playing as guests arrived to the drinks reception provided.

“The games were lucrative, as were the raffle and auction conducted by Richard Saltmarsh. Cousin Matthew had the dance floor full from the first song.”

The White Lily Ball at Raithwaite Hall..Lydia Ward,Nadia Bentley,Beth Gray .pic Richard Ponter

The annual money-spinner raises vital funds for three hospices – Saint Catherine’s, Butterwick and Zoe’s Place.

Since the ball started in 2012, it had already raised £41,000 and that was prior to Friday night’s event.

Lucy thanked Forever to Hold and Amore wedding and event hire for dressing the tables and to everybody who donated prizes, as well as all those who helped to prepare the venue. She also thanked Emma Ward for being at the helm of the ball this year, Rachael Willmore of Zoe’s Place and Raithwaite for allowing White Lily to use their beautiful setting.