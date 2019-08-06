Whitby’s The Lion King show was a roaring success

Hannah Verity Dance Studios recently hosted its fifth annual summer performance workshop at Eskdale School.

This was the most successful yet with over 75 children aged 5-16 years coming together to create a spectacular performance of ‘The Lion King’. The performance culminated in rapturous applause of appreciation from a packed audience of family and friends.

The Lion King show was hailed as the best yet.

Over the four days the children had classes in: dance, drama, singing and art.

The seniors created a selection of animals including a show-stopping full scale baby elephant that opened the show by parading down the isle surprising the audience.

Company director Hannah said: “Wow! We have had the most amazing week at summer school and the children have made us so proud with all they have achieved.

“They never fail to impress us with how much they can lean, make and remember in just four days. I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room.”

Making zebra outfits.