Whitby' s Endeavour Experience set to feature on TV on Monday night

Drone photo showing the Endeavour arriving in the evening light with thousands greeting her.

Showing on BBC1 in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, The Great Staycation - Endeavour is set on board the Whitby attraction with the focus on the passionate team determined to make a success of the Captain Cook-themed Endeavour on its maiden summer.

The team survived some opposition to its new business from locals and owner Andrew Fiddler needs to get 150 visitors a day through the door to start making good on his investment.

The programme, on at 7.30pm, follows Andrew and his 15 staff, including Colin, the replica ship’s very own Captain Cook, to see if they are able to stay afloat through the summer months.

Colin as Captain Cook on board the Endeavour.

2019 has been an important year for domestic tourism with many Brits choosing to holiday at home.

Monday's episode is part of a series looking at 11 regions across England and their unique ways of keeping Brits holidaying at home - from goat yoga to vortex healing, Instagrammable chickens to celebrity luxury, this series delves into the heart of holidaying at home and what it means to local communities.