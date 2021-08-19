Whitby RNLI pay respects to 'much-loved' volunteer Peter Rowe on day of his funeral
Whitby RNLI paid their respects to a volunteer on the day of his funeral.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:13 am
Yesterday, August 18, the station's flag was flown at half mast to honour Peter Rowe who died recently.
The much-loved volunteer ran the RNLI shop in Whitby for several years, contributing to its success as one of the country’s highest earning RNLI shops.
RNLI crew lined the street near Peter's house ahead of his funeral yesterday afternoon.