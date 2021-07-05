Whitby Regatta: this summer's event 'dependant on Government dropping social distancing rules'

A statement on Whitby Regatta's Facebook page says: "The Whitby Regatta committee, its volunteers, rowing clubs and Whitby Yacht Club are working very hard in conjunction with Scarborough Borough Council and other partners in perpetuating our historic event that is important to Whitby and our community.

"This is the Whitby Regatta's 181st year - the event has only been postponed twice, once for a World War when there were no people to take part and last year due to this current pandemic.

"We are in contact and asking for guidance from Public Health England.

Spectacular fireworks at a previous Whitby Regatta.

"The planned event is also dependent on the Government dropping its social distancing rules due at its next road map announcement on July 19.