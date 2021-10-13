Whitby police officer who tackled knife-wielding thief 'so proud' at National Police Bravery Awards honour

Speaking outside Downing Street, PC Kelly - an officer from Whitby - said: “It’s so exciting to be here at Downing Street today, it’s a gorgeous day and I feel so proud.

“It’s just brilliant to be here. It’s great to hear everyone else’s stories of bravery and why they are here today and I’m feeling so proud of myself and my colleagues.”

She single-handedly protected families in a busy Scarborough restaurant from a crazed knife-wielding thief.North Yorkshire Police Federation Chair Rob Bowles said PC Kelly had shown real determination and great courage to protect families in the restaurant from the knifeman.

PC Laura Kelly at the Police Bravery Awards in London, with her partner Adam Varney, also a police officer.

“Laura showed the highest level of bravery and potentially risked her safety to enable the public, of which several were children, to make good an escape,” he said.

“She used all her skills to contain the threat and managed to update the control room under the greatest of pressure effectively – we are very proud of her.”

The awards, which were scheduled to take place last summer but were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, were held last night.