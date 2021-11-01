Whitby Pavilion to reopen cafe and box office - and what you can see at cinema this weekend

Bond film No Time to Die is on at Whitby Pavilion cinema.

As live events returned across the country, Whitby Pavilion has played host to music and dance festivals alike and seen the return of live events to its grand Victorian Theatre.

As more events start to fill the calendar such as Bootleg Blondie, Aladdin and All Together Now; which sees the return of Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company, live theatre has well and truly returned.

The cinema will also return from this weekend with Ron’s Gone Wrong and a special buy one, get one free offer* is now taking place for this film in the run-up to the first screening this Friday (Nov 5).

Ron's Gone Wrong.

James Bond will also return this weekend with No Time to Die at Whitby Pavilion cinema.

Venue Manager Jill Gomez-Mannion, said: “We are now able to re-open the café and box office on a part-time basis.

“We have been offering a very successful telephone service which has still allowed people to book for events without the fees incurred in online purchases, but we are now looking forward to welcoming people back into the venue.”

The Pavilion Box Office will operate Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 10am to 4pm for personal callers in conjunction with the café which will also operate on a Tuesday and Wednesday with the same hours.

* The buy one, get one free offer is only available for screenings of Ron’s Gone Wrong and customers must contact the pavilion box office directly.

Tickets for all events are on sale now and are available from the Whitby Pavilion Box Office by calling (01947) 824770, in person Tuesday to Thursday, 10am to 4pm and via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk online.

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Friday November 5, 4.30pm

Saturday November 6 & Sunday November 7, 2pm

No Time To Die

Friday November 5 & Saturday November 6, 7pm

Sunday November 7, 5pm

Monday November 8 & Tuesday November 9, 2pm