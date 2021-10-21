Whitby Pavilion set to welcome back Tomorrow's Ghosts gothic music and film festival

Peter Hook, former bass player with New Order.

This is the fourth instalment of the festival which was originally scheduled for April 2020 but after a number of virtual festivals during lockdown, is finally now set to welcome guests back for live music, markets and films across three days.

The festival will be headlined by Peter Hook and The Light on Saturday and German darkwave and post-punk heroes Pink Turns Blue on the Friday night.

Peter Hook, best known as bassist with Joy Division and New Order, will be finishing the Saturday night with some of his best-known hits.

When asked about playing Whitby for the first time, he said: ‘I’ve always thought of my influences as gothic and alternative so I think I’ll fit in well at Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival and in coming to Whitby."

The two-day line-up of gothic new wave and post punk completed by The Membranes, Godthrymm, Evi Vine, The Last Cry, The Glass House Museum and Byronic Sex & Exile

with DJs from Carpe Noctum until 2am each night.

The festival also has three days of alternative markets held downstairs in The Pavilion, with free entry, selling alternative clothing, jewellery and art as well as a some more unusual and

tantalising finds.

There will also be screenings of classic horror across the weekend