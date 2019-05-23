Whitby Naturalists awarded £1,400 grant to plant tree along Cinder Track

The Betty’s Trees for Life Fund has awarded a grant of nearly £1,400 to Whitby Naturalists for planting native trees at sites along the Cinder Track.

Next winter, 500 native trees with particular value to wildlife will be planted by the Cinders volunteer group.

A variety of trees will be planted at selected sites, including oak, crab apple, holly, field maple, wild cherry and dog rose.

The trees chosen will provide nectar for pollinators, fruit for birds and mammals and food for the larvae of butterflies and moths.

The Cinders volunteer group was formed last year as a collaboration between the North York Moors National Park and Scarborough Borough Council.

The group meets once a month through the winter to carry out habitat improvement work to enhance and protect the Cinder Track as a valuable wildlife corridor.

Tasks have included end of season cutting and raking of flower-rich grassland and scrub clearance at helleborine and orchid sites.

Tim Burkinshaw, Scarborough Borough Council ecologist, said he was delighted with the grant.

Mr Burkinshaw said: “This is good news for the Cinder Track.

“It’s already an important wildlife corridor – these trees will increase diversity, provide a boost for pollinating insects and other important wildlife and ensure succession as some of the older trees reach the end of their life.”

If you are interested in joining the Cinders group, please contact Jo Dowson on volunteers@northyorkmoors.org.uk.