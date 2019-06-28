Whitby named in UK’s top ten most Instagrammed beach towns

A recent summer travel study has revealed that Whitby is one of the most Instagrammable seaside destinations in the UK.

Figures from HomeToGo show that Whitby placed 8th on the list and Scarborough 5th on the list.

The holiday rental search engine investigated to find the 19 most Instagrammed seaside towns in the UK through its own search data to identifing the 100 British seaside towns with the most searches on hometogo.co.uk between 1st June 2018 and 31st May 2019.

Whitby came out with 744,000 hashtags and Scarborough 1.2 million hashtags - being the only Yorkshire towns to make it into the top 19.

“We’re seeing more and more British travellers choosing domestic beach holidays this year, and since the UK has so much stunning coastline, they’re spoilt for choice,” said Head of Inbound Marketing, Joanna Booth.

For the complete ranking and detailed results, please visit the results page: https://www.hometogo.co.uk/united-kingdom/beach-holidays/#instagram-beaches