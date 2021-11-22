West Cliff School pupil Olivia will be joining Town Mayor Cllr Linda Wild and singer-songwriter Alistair Griffin, on the Greatest Hits Radio Stage at the opening of Whitby Christmas Festival, on Friday November 26, for the spectacular switch-on of the Christmas lights.

Olivia wins a book token for herself and one for her school.

Cllr Wild launched her Christmas card competition in September, inviting young residents of Whitby and the surrounding area to submit a design on the theme of A Family Christmas in Whitby.

WINNER - Olivia Owen-Taylor, 8, winning design for the 2021 Mayor of Whitby's Christmas card.

The winning design is printed as the Mayoral Christmas Card and sent out to other councils, friends, and contacts across the world.

With almost 100 pictures to choose from, Cllr Wild had to spend a long time considering each design before eventually selecting one overall winner.

She said: “I was very excited in anticipating of the designs being submitted and I was not let down.

"The standard this year was so high that making a decision was incredibly difficult.

HIGHLY COMMENDED - Ellie Rose Patton's Christmas card design.

"Each young artist had really considered the theme and put a great deal of effort into their picture.”

Cllr Wild was so delighted with the fantastic artwork submitted that she has also selected three designs to be awarded Highly Commended.

These are by Annie-May Lonsdale and Brody Shaun Bartlett, who both attend Stakesby Primary Academy, and Ellie Rose Patton, a pupil at Airy Hill School.

There were also some fantastic designs submitted by pupils from East Whitby, Hawsker, Lythe, Fylingdales, and Ruswarp Schools, as well as Scarborough primary school.

HIGHLY COMMENDED - Annie-May Lonsdale's Christmas card design.

The standard was so high that each design will be on display in the Pannett Art Gallery from Wednesday November 24 to Sunday December 5, 10.30am to 4.30pm - and a digital copy of each design will be projected onto the gallery wall.