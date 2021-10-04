Mr Allott sparked outrage when he said Sarah Everard should not have complied with the false arrest by her killer Wayne Couzens and called on women to be “streetwise”.

He has apologised for his “insensitive” comments but stopped short of resigning, despite calls for him to step down.

The Town Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, has rejected his retraction as insufficient.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner of North Yorkshire, Philip Allott.

Speaking today, Cllr Wild said: “There are universal calls across North Yorkshire and beyond for Philip Allott to resign as Police and Crime Commissioner for this county – and he should.

"His broken philosophy and Victorian, patriarchal attitudes defy belief and common sense.

"He has insulted every right-thinking person who lives here.

"Specifically, and particularly, he has insulted every woman.

"He has diminished the office of PCC.

"He has increased doubt and mistrust in the police and weakened the concept of policing by consent.

"There is no place for him in North Yorkshire or in public office anywhere.”

Met Police officer Couzens murdered Sarah Everard after kidnapping her under the guise of an arrest in March.

He has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term.

North Yorkshire Fire Brigades Union Brigade Secretary Steve Howley said he had received an unprecedented amount of correspondence from FBU members regarding Mr Allott's comments - and the common theme was outrage.

He added: "Given the laws that surround the election of PFCCs and MPs Mr Allott's future is largely in his own hands.

"FBU members have made clear to us what his next steps should be.

"Our members universally condemn Mr Allott's comments and perspectives on this tragedy, and I can assure the public it is not reflective of the views of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the membership of North Yorkshire Fire Brigades Union."