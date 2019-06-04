Whitby marathon runner delighted to smash fundraising target

A woman from the Whitby area has smashed her fundraising target after completing the London Marathon.

Lauren Scott-Berry’s fundraising London Marathon attempt ended in total success when she completed the 26.2 mile challenge in three hours and 52 minutes.

Lauren, who was a pupil at East Whitby, Eskdale and Caedmon College Whitby before moving to London to study acting, was raising money for Pancreatic Cancer UK, a charity she is passionate about supporting.

Lauren’s target was to raise £250, but thanks to friends, family and supporters of the charity she raised a total of £821.30, which with Gift Aid takes the total raised up to £964.13.

Lauren said: “I am delighted to have raised so much money for such a good cause.

“I would like to thank all the local people who responded to the Whitby Gazette article and sponsored me.

“The marathon is an incredible event for participants and for spectators.

“More than 41,000 people took part in this years race, with many more thousands turning out to cheer on the runners.

“Running the London Marathon was an exhausting but completely amazing experience.

“When I finished I vowed never to run again, but it was only two days later that I entered the ballot, with the hope of running again next year.”

Readers can still support Lauren’s fundraising for Pancreatic Cancer UK through Virgin Just Giving https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LaurenScottBerry