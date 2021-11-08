Whitby lifeboat crew secure boat causing 'potential hazard' in the harbour
Whitby Lifeboat crew were quick to react this weekend when a boat broke free from its moorings.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 10:33 am
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:48 am
The crew were alerted to the drifting vessel and promptly attended to ensure the safety of the vessel and others in the harbour.
A post on the Whitby RNLI Lifeboat Facebook on Saturday November 6 page read: "Whitby RNLI were tasked to secure a boat within the harbour which had broken free from its moorings on the pontoon, causing a potential hazard to other vessels.
"The inshore lifeboat crew were launched and secured the boat using ropes and made contact with the owner."