Whitby Leisure Centre creates “Street of the Week” - Here's how you can get active for free!

Whitby Leisure Centre is running a street of the week campaign to promote healthy living for local people

After many months of closures and restrictions caused by the pandemic, Whitby Leisure Centre is encouraging customers to return with a new “Street of the Week” initiative.

General Manager David Arundell said: “Street of the Week is a way to provide access to the community and to give access to people who haven’t been before or perhaps can’t afford to come.

“We’re going to choose a different street each week for the next couple of months in a bid to encourage people to get back into fitness.”

This week’s street of the week is Love Lane in Whitby. Residents simply need to turn up with proof of address to receive a week’s free access to centre facilities.

Visitors to the centre will see several changes to the way it operates following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

They include:

- Activity numbers will return to pre-covid numbers for all activities. Booking systems will be automatically adjusted to reflect this

- Activities and equipment moved to accommodate social distancing will, in most cases, return to their original locations

- As prior to the pandemic, gym members will no longer be required to book their session before visiting the centre. However, the gym will remain bookable for ‘pay as you go’ and junior members via the app and website

- Swimming sessions and most other activities should still be booked online and via the app

- One-way systems will be removed

- Hand sanitiser will remain available in all centres and increased cleaning regimes will continue.