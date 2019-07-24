Whitby hosts HMS Example for Celebration of Affiliation

A Celebration of Affiliation took place at Whitby War Memorial today between Whitby Town Council and HMS Example.

The celebration was conducted by the Rev’d Segun Balogun RN and included an Act of Remembrance. It concluded with the laying of wreaths.

HMS Example (P165) is a P2000 Archer-class patrol vessel based at HMS Calliope, Newcastle. The Royal Navy website describes the vessel as being proud to be affiliated with the town of Whitby.

The ship primarily serves as a training vessel with officer cadets drawn from the universities of Durham, Newcastle, Northumbria, Teesside and Sunderland.

HMS Example is the only Royal Navy ship permanently based in Newcastle, as such, she undertakes a wide variety of engagements in the region. She also supports Royal Navy and NATO exercises around the globe.

Over the past six months Example has supported fleet training in the North Sea and taken part in the D-Day 75 celebrations. She is currently on a six week deployment around the UK which has seen her visit 27 ports and steam over 2,000 miles.