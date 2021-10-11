The popular event, which has been running since 1994, is back after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's events along with the one which would have run this spring.

The town is gearing up towards welcoming back the thousands of revellers for the music and social scene at the backend of the October half-term week.

As part of the weekend, which runs from October 28 to 31, people can meet acclaimed author Alistair Lavers, creator of The Whitborough Novels, at the weekend's Bizarre Bazaar alternative market.

People enjoying Whitby Goth Weekend in October 2019.

Alistair's books intruduce readers to the town of Whitborough, a historic and slightly bizarre town on the Yorkshire Coast, that seems to be a magnet for the strange and unusual.

A post on the Whitby Gothic Weekend website said: "These wonderful books feature everything from accident-prone werewolves, caravan clubs, retirement homes, murder mysteries and angry farmers, all polished up into beautifully presented products of passion with an insane level of attention to detail.

"They're an absolute riot and a perfect purchase to read on the train home (probably while nursing a hangover.)"

You can meet Alistair and pick up your copy this Goth Weekend and "dive into a world that's all too familiar to ours, with a bit of a Fawlty Towers / League of Gentlemen Twist!"

Whitborough books author Alistair Lavers.

Abbey Wharf will again play host to the event's live music.

On the Thursday night (Oct 28) is a rock and DJ night with DJ Jason, while Friday night will see revellers enjoy some industrial nu wave and metal music in Heavier than a Heavy Thing.

Burty's Big Stick of Rock is on the Saturday night, while Sunday sees a 'rock-off' between two DJs where you can decide the winner.