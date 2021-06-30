Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were met with large cheers throughout households and pubs as England finally overcame the Germans in a competitive game at Wembley for the first time since 1966, when they won the World Cup.

These jubilant fans were pictured on Baxtergate by Alan Wastell shortly after the game.

England now face Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night for a place in the semi-finals.

Football fans in Whitby celebrating England's 2-0 win over Germany in the Euro 2020 second round tie. England now face Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

