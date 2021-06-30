Whitby football fans celebrate England's Euro 2020 win over Germany
Football fans around the Whitby area celebrated last night as England beat Germany 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.
Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were met with large cheers throughout households and pubs as England finally overcame the Germans in a competitive game at Wembley for the first time since 1966, when they won the World Cup.
These jubilant fans were pictured on Baxtergate by Alan Wastell shortly after the game.
England now face Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night for a place in the semi-finals.
