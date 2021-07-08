Kevin Howard and his brother-in-law were lucky enough to secure tickets to England s semi-final against Denmark - and they savoured every moment of a historic night as Harry Kane's penalty kick - netted from a rebound - saw England win 2-1 after extra time.

"As you can imagine the atmosphere throughout the game was incredible albeit there was a moment of nervousness in Kane smashed in the penalty," said Kevin.

"My brother-in-law who’s with me managed to get two ticket codes from a friend who has a membership at Wembley.

Kevin Howards's picture of fans outside Wembley, which hosted England's 2-1 win over Denmark in the semi-final of Euro 2020.

"I consider it extremely kind from him and my brother-in-law to invite me along.

"Still needed a few hours on the computer to bag the tickets mind."

Kevin said a London-based friend managed to get them into the Metropolitan Bar on Baker Street and he said, even with social distancing in place, the bar was packed with fans and "more incredibly, they had John Smiths Bitter on at £3.38 a pint!"

"We made our way to the stadium, the atmosphere outside was indescribable so you can imagine what it was like inside.

"We had a great view and it was a typical semi-final - Denmark certainly weren’t there to roll over."

The Danes took the lead on the half hour when Mikkel Damsgaard smashed in a peach of a free-kick - the first goal England have conceded in the tournament.

Danish skipper Simon Kjaer bundled Bukayo Sako's pass across the face of goal into his own net for the equaliser before Kane's late winner.

Kevin added: "Nerves were jangling in extra time until Kane got us ahead as keeper Kasper Schmeichel kept the Danes in the game.

"Mass celebrations after the game and we headed into central London to find a bar with other England fans to celebrate the win.

"A few thick heads this morning!"

England face Italy at Wembley on Sunday night to see if they can win a major championship trophy for ther first time since 1966.