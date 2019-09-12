Whitby father and daughter to hold casino night for Saint Catherine’s - here’s how you can win tickets

A Whitby father and daughter are hosting a charity casino night in town for Saint Catherine’s, ahead of a trek across the Canadian Rockies.

Peter and Megan Graham will trek up to six hours a day in the challenge next June, starting in the Lake Louise area, heading towards the mighty Columbia Icefield and finishing in Banff after seven days.

Daily distances will range from 8km to up to 16km with elevations of up to 725m.

Megan said: “To ensure we get the most out of the adventure, it is important that we are able to take on all challenges that arise.

“As a 62-year-old, 19 stone man, with limited physical activity, this trek is providing a complete lifestyle overhaul for dad – he has already lost almost two stone and started racking up the miles going for walks daily with family and friends.

“Our motivation behind this is to support Saint Catherine’s Hospice, a local charity especially close to our hearts after they’ve provided first class care and support to many of our close and extended family members.”

They are holding a casino night at The Stables at Cross Butts on Saturday September 28 to further support Saint Catherine’s.

Tickets are £25 to include a fish and chip supper, live Entertainment from Raw 60s, Richard Saltmarsh disco, raffle and auction and casino tables (roulette and blackjack).

Doors open 6.30pm for a 7pm start, smart dress.

Tickets from The Stables & Jewsons Whitby; email thegrahamsrockiestrek@hotmail.com or call Peter on 07528 637060.

