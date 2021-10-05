Whitby family business Yorkshire Coast Boat Trips earns number one TripAdvisor ranking

Laura told the Gazette this week she is delighted with the accolade, placing the venture top out of 21 tours and activities in the Whitby area.

"I was just so incredibly proud to see us hit number one on TripAdvisor after only four months into our first season," she said.

Ross and Laura Crookes and their daughter Elizabeth, on board The Coastal Explorer.

"We have had some wonderful guests who have had the added bonus of seeing both dolphins and some minke whales off the coast.

"The highlight was seeing a mother dolphin with a brand-new baby tucked between her and another female from the pod.

"The boat trips running between Whitby and Scarborough have been very popular with families who have been able to enjoy a day in a neighbouring resort and either get the boat back at the end of the day or get on the scenic bus route across the moors.

"We have been so pleased to be able to take bikes and dogs on board, enabling some fantastic circular trips along the coast on the railway line."

The whole family has helped along over the summer with the couple's daughter Elizabeth going along with mum Laura when possible.

She enjoys cleaning the boat and occasionally driving the boat with her dad's supervision!

Laura said: "The feedback has been so positive I think due to the small numbers on board, we quickly form a rapport and they are able to ask plenty of questions about the wildlife, coastline, town history and of course many have enjoyed talking to Ross about the fishing industry and his experiences as a North Sea trawlerman.

"Many people ask about eating out in the town and want suggestions to trips out or beauty spots, all giving a really bespoke feel to each trip."

The Crookes hope to run boat trips until the end of October half term (Oct 31), weather depending.

The boat will spend the winter having some improvements and the new timetable should hopefully begin in Easter 2022.