Whitby drama group students to perform at Disneyland Paris, France

Pupils at Colebrooke Productions are set to Perform at Disneyland Paris

After a three-month long audition process, the students were finally given the good news that they would be off to performing at the popular attraction later this year.

The theatre school based at the LP Dance Centre in Whitby, is this year celebrating its fifth birthday with a trip to Disney at the end of the year now culminating the celebrations.

Principal of the school Chris Colebrooke told the Gazette “We are beyond proud and for one of the first times in my life, speechless.

“They have excelled themselves these last few months, and on top of Show work, up-coming charity commitments and their drama exams they’ve managed to get through to Disney.”

One of the winning pieces that secured them the place at the France resort was Skyfall, choreographed by principal Chanelle Colebrooke who said it didn’t come without it’s problems.

Chanelle said: “They (Disney) we’re so clued up on all things technique and rhythm. We had to strip all of the audition pieces right back, because we knew how important it was to get them right and to hit the standard Disney asks for.”