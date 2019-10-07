Whitby Dairy Discussion Group’s new season set to start

Whitby Dairy Discussion Group’s first meeting of the new season will take place on Monday, October 14 in The Stables at Cross Butts, Guisborough Road.

The group will be introducing Paul Tompkins, a farmer who will be “Promoting Dairy Farming”.

Paul is a first-generation farmer who runs a 200-cow herd with his wife at Southacres farm in the Vale of York. He’s an active member on the NFU regional and national dairy boards and is also an AHDB Dairy Ambassador.

A group spokesman said: “Paul is also a tireless social media campaigner, promoting milk and dairy farming to the general public.

“With two other national dairy board members he helped conceive the #HappyCows hashtag on Twitter for World Milk Day which reached over 100,000 social media timelines with links to blogs and guidance to buying British dairy products.

Call the secretary on 07868 956919 for further information about the group.