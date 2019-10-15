Whitby DAG scoops £500 donation

Beyond Housing has donated £500 to Whitby, Scarborough and Ryedale Disability Action Group (DAG).

Formed on October 1, 2018, Beyond Housing marked its first birthday by donating £500 to ten charities and community groups.

Set up in 1994, Whitby DAG is a user-led organisation run and managed by disabled people, providing information, advice and practical support for other people with disabilities to help them live as independently as possible.

The group works with more than 1,000 people every year, including both residents and visitors to the area.

Ian Peck, Whitby DAG manager, said: “We are delighted to receive this donation from Beyond Housing. It will help DAG maintain the services and activities it provides to support disabled people living in Whitby and the surrounding areas. We would also like to wish Beyond Housing a happy first birthday and look forward to working with them in the years to come.”