Whitby Coastguard respond to vessel with engine failure

Whitby Coastguard responded to a vessel that had broken down yesterday afternoon.

Crews were called by Humber Coastguard Operations Centre and attended Robin Hoods Bay to assist the vessel off North Cheek.

Members of the Coastguard Team maintained visual observations of the vessel, at Robin Hoods Bay, as requested.

Whitby RNLI All Weather Lifeboat, was soon on scene, following the call at 2.25pm, and assessed the best course of action to take the vessel under tow to Whitby.

A Whitby Coastguard spokesperson said: "Coastguard Team members relocated to Whitby Harbour where they liaised with Harbour staff regards where the vessel was to be berthed.

"Coastguards checked on the welfare of the crew and gave appropriate safety advice.

"The vessel had engine failure. With no further assistance required, all units were stood down.

"If you see anyone in difficulty on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."