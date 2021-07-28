Since 2016, Whitby Town Council has been organising the three-day event in the town centre to launch the festive season, which has become a wonderful community festival, supporting local talent as well as small businesses and traders.

It is a community event for local people and visitors to the town to enjoy and be part of.

Having been forced to cancel last year, the 2021 programme of events, which take place from Friday November 26 to Sunday November 28, will bring the community together helping to combat isolation and will be a celebration of triumph over adversity.

A youngsters enjoys the lantern parade at a previous Whitby Christmas Festival.

Christmas lights switch on in Whitby

The switch on of the town’s Christmas Lights will be by Town Mayor,Cllr Linda Wild, and the winner of the Town Mayor’s Annual Christmas Card Competition.

Local people are invited to help celebrate this launch of the festivities.

A local radio station and resident musicians and performers will be invited to support the event.

Santa arrives at a previous Whitby Christmas Festival.

The town council is currently planning how best to build on and extend this launch in a Covid-safe way, to provide an exciting, safe, and enjoyable experience for all who attend.

Events Committee Chairman, Cllr Colin Winspear, said: "We are preparing for a fantastic festival this year with partnership support form Cllr Phil Trumper and Scarborough Borough Council."

Current plans for the Christmas Festival include

* A three-day festive market, creating out of season trading opportunities for local artists, designers, and craft workers.

Stallholders from further afield bring unusual and exciting retail experiences to the town, including a tempting range of tasty food outlets, which provide diversity and interest on our doorstep.

* A highlight of the festival will be a spectacular drone lighting display.

This innovative emerging technology is a new form of entertainment within the UK - Whitby is delighted to be showcasing this new activity in its infancy, offering residents and visitors an experience they are unlikely to see elsewhere for some time.

* A stunning Street Theatre installation, consisting of a 12m high inflatable arch, illuminated with atmospheric colour projections, which will be available for visitors to interact with and enjoy photo opportunities.

The arch is also the stage for an aerial artist to dazzle the audience with an amazing acrobatic performance.

* Other events and activities are being explored to provide the best possible experience for our audience.