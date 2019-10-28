Whitby celebrates success in Britain in Bloom competition

Volunteers in Whitby are celebrating success in this year's Britain in Bloom competition.

Whitby in Bloom won Gold in the Small Coastal Category and was nominated for the Growing Communities and Parks and Green Spaces awards.

Chairman Amanda Smith, who attended the awards ceremony in London on Friday, said: "We are absolutely delighted, not only have we won Gold but we have also been nominated for two discretionary awards so we did even better than we thought. It was a tremendous team effort.

"The town looked absolutely wonderful when the judges came, they were very impressed with the Alice Garden and the floral clock in Pannett Park."

In their report, the judges also praised the community input and Whitby’s commitment to sustainability which included a campaign against single-use plastic, beach clean-ups and a project to record the more than one hundred species of seaweed for a new herbarium.

Darren Share, Chair of the RHS Britain in Bloom judges, said: “Congratulations to all of this year’s UK finalists. It’s incredibly humbling to hear about the huge efforts they’ve invested in making our villages, towns and cities greener places to live, work and visit.

“This makes a tremendous difference locally but has a wider impact too. Gardeners are increasingly having to respond to the changing climate, declining pollinator numbers and plastic waste and more communities are galvanising people around these issues to bring about positive change.”

Whitby in Bloom are now looking to celebrate with a party at Hetty and Betty on November 6.