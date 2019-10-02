Whitby beach huts battered by high tide and waves

Some of Whitby's iconic beach huts have been battered by last night's high tide.

The wooden chalets at the bottom of West Cliff have been severely damaged by the waves.

Whitby beach huts have been wrecked.

Visitor Mike Major, who took these pictures, said he was walking his dog this morning when he came across the wrecked beach huts.

Mr Major said he was "surprised" at the extent of the damage and that although similar incidents have happened before, "I've never seen it this bad".

He added: "About one third of the beach huts have been damaged, a lot of it can't be repaired."

High tide is exepected again at 6.25pm tonight.