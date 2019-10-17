Whitby author Barbara Robinson inspired by the 'magic of laughter' to write new children's book

Author and poet Barbara pictured with Miles and Ava Temple. Picture by Scott Wicking
Local author and poet Barbara E. Robinson recently launched her children’s book, A Pocketful of Chuckles, at the Whitby Bookshop.

As a child Barbara won a competition in the Daily Mirror which later inspired her to write three adult poetry books and various short stories and articles.

The 79-year-old says that her family keeps her young at heart through the magic of laughter which further inspired her to write A Pocketful of Chuckles.

International poet and review writer, Bernard M. Jackson, commented: “A laugh a minute compendium of improbabilities in verse, where anything might happen, and oh, so frequently does!”

The book is available from The Whitby Bookshop, on Church Street; Newsagents, Station Square; and alternativly by phone on 07725909671.