With good weather forecast, Arqiva is planning large-scale engineering work to test the new, temporary Bilsdale transmitter on Tuesday October 12.

The new mast will restore TV signals to thousands of homes across the region.

The previous one, damaged by fire in August, was felled in a controlled demolition last week.A spokesman for Freeview said: "If you do currently have a working TV signal, it is very likely you will experience disruption during the day on October 12.

The damaged TV mast at Bilsdale pictured being felled.

"It’s important that you don’t retune your TV tomorrow, as a signal will be restored for the evening’s TV viewing.

"Providing the final tests tomorrow are successful, the new Bilsdale mast will be operational from 6am onwards on Wednesday (Oct 13).

"You should retune your TV set after that point."