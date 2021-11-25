Whitby Abbey set to host Christmas Adventure Quest family trail - here's when it's on

From Saturday November 27 through to January 2, visitors to the clifftop site will be able to follow the trail to find clues dotted around the grounds, and discover fun facts and festive folklore along the way.

Ella Harrison, Events Manager at English Heritage, said: “This is going to be a lovely event for everyone and we can’t wait for it to start.

"Wrap up warm and gather clues all whilst learning about the festive period at our properties.

Christmas Adventure Quest is coming to Whitby Abbey.

"Our shops are open for some wonderful last minute Christmas gifts and we’ve also got catering covered with snacks and treats including marshmallows and mulled wine on offer.

"We are expecting this to be a popular, event so do book in advance.”

Christmas Adventure Quest runs on weekends from November 27 to December 23 and then daily from December 26 to January 2.