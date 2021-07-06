"We are on": Scarborough Open Air Theatre confirm summer 2021 shows will all go ahead following government announcement

Following the announcement from Boris Johnson yesterday evening in which he said hundreds of Covid restrictions are set to be lifted from July 19, the OAT made a statement on Facebook.

It said: "We are on! We can confirm following the government announcement and discussions with all our artists, the shows scheduled now for summer 2021 are going ahead and there won’t be any further postponements.

"Final tickets are now on sale, hope you can join us."

Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Picture: Cuffe and Taylor.

Lat night the Prime Minister said the lifting of limits on sports events, nightclubs and music venues would be safest during the school summer holidays but did not say the changes would be irreversible.

He told a Downing Street press conference: “We must be honest with ourselves that if we can’t reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped by the arrival of summer and by the school holidays, we must ask ourselves: when will we be able to return to normal?”

If everything goes ahead as planned, from July 19 the only remaining restrictions will be on international travel and a requirement to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

The final decision will be made next week.