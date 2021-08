Saint Catherine’s has launched Sunrise Walk 2021 – here’s how to join the popular event

Plans to build 60 new homes near Whitby Abbey rejected by Scarborough councillors

News you can trust since 1854

Revealed: Whitby and Robin Hood's Bay in top ten of UK’s prettiest towns & villages

WATCH: Whitby's beauty as seen from the air in drone video

Saint Catherine’s has launched Sunrise Walk 2021 – here’s how to join the popular event

Plans to build 60 new homes near Whitby Abbey rejected by Scarborough councillors

Ex-para Chris Lewis heads from Whitby to Scarborough on his round the UK SSAFA fundraising walk

Whitby Regatta set to return, but scaled down - here's what's happening and what isn't

Injured Whitby fisherman praised for 'physical and mental strength' after being washed overboard and clinging to a lobster pot to survive

Get Your Skates On! Whitby to get its own real ice rink this winter

Photographer Alan Wastell caught part of the display on video.