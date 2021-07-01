The video, which was made in conjunction with Middlesbrough College and Sira Studio, is raising awareness for young people aged between 15 and 24

Recently released statistics from the Water Incident Database show that in 2020 there were 631 water-related fatalities and 69 of these included the presence of alcohol.

Tony Peel, Station Manager for Prevention from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We know that after a few drinks it’s easy to show bravado and not think about the consequences of your actions.

Youngsters who feature in the hard-hitting water safety video.