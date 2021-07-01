WATCH: safety video warns of dangers of drinking and entering water around Yorkshire coast
A brand-new water safety video has been released, which aims to warn younger people of the dangers of drinking and entering open water, such as lakes, rivers and the sea.
The video, which was made in conjunction with Middlesbrough College and Sira Studio, is raising awareness for young people aged between 15 and 24
Recently released statistics from the Water Incident Database show that in 2020 there were 631 water-related fatalities and 69 of these included the presence of alcohol.
Tony Peel, Station Manager for Prevention from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We know that after a few drinks it’s easy to show bravado and not think about the consequences of your actions.
"Alcohol can impair your ability to swim even if you’re a strong swimmer so we’d ask that if you want to drink that you avoid open water, and if you’re drinking with your friends don’t encourage them to go for a swim.”