WATCH: Helicopter lifts final sections of temporary transmitter at Bilsdale, North Yorkshire, into place

Arqiva, the company which owns and operates the Bilsdale mast, says the 80m tower will provide improved TV signal quality across the area and it follows the switch-on of another mast of the same height in October.

The original Bilsdale mast, which was more than 300m tall, was damaged by fire in August and later dismantled.

Following installation of the broadcasting equipment and extensive testing, the new temporary tower is planned to come into use in the New Year.

The Bilsdale transmitter as it was before the mast was damaged beyond repair.