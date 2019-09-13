Voting open for North York Moors Capital of Cake 2019

The North York Moors is home to some of the finest baked produce in the country and the 2019 award seeks to recognise the best of the best.

Britain’s ‘Capital of Cake’ has an incredible number of unique and beautiful places at which you can enjoy a slice or two of delectable baked goods.

The entrants are spread across the North York Moors.

Whether you’re a walker, cyclist, holidaymaker or foodie, you can tuck in to delicious confections, home-made bakes and classic cakes across the region.

There are 56 entrants in the Capital of Cake contest. From Castle Howard to Saltburn and Scarborough to Stokesley, the area covered by the competition is huge.

View interactive map of Capital of Cake contenders here.

The map shows not only tearooms (red with white teacup), but also accommodation that welcomes you with cake (blue with a white house)!

Willow Cake Shop - cheesecakes and meringues

There are tea shops in tranquil villages, working farms and walled gardens, afternoon tea overlooking the coast or at historic abbeys, not to mention hotels, delis, cafés and bakeries.

For more information and to vote for your favourite, visit the North York Moors National Park website here.

Voting closes on September 30 with the winner being announced on October 1.