Voters reminded to check polling stations in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey

Ahead of tomorrow’s local elections voters in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey are reminded to check their polling stations before they leave the house.

Following a boundary review last year, the number of wards in the borough has reduced from 25 to 20.

This means some people will find themselves in a new or renamed ward and possibly with a polling station that they have not used before.

A spokesman for Scarborough Council said: “People can check the location of their polling station by referring to the details on their poll card or a list of polling stations is available to download from the local elections section at scarborough.gov.uk/elections.”

The votes for Scarborough Council’s 46 seats will be counted the following day on Friday, with the first results expected around noon.