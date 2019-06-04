Volunteer awards ceremony held at Scarborough YMCA - how to get your free tickets

This year's Scarborough and Ryedale Community And Volunteer Awards take place at the YMCA, Scarborough, this week.

The nominations are in, the judges have had their say and the winners have been selected. All that is left is for the big night itself.

The evening promises to be a wonderful celebration with award presentations across 12 categories, entertainment and an opportunity to meet other people who dedicate their time to supporting our communities.

Tickets are free of charge so come and join us in celebrating the wonderful contributions the 12 category winners have made to our communities across the North Yorkshire Coast and into Ryedale.

The event is on Wednesday June 5 from 7pm to 9.30pm and will be held in the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough. There will be a complimentary welcome drink as well as some great entertainment from local community groups.

For tickets please visit our website www.ymcascarborough.uk or visit the YMCA Facebook page.