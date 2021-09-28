VIDEO: Whitby's 103-year-old lifeboat Robert & Ellen Robson pulled through streets of town
Whitby's 103-year-old lifeboat Robert & Ellen Robson was pulled through the streets of Whitby on Saturday.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 9:22 am
Updated
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 9:24 am
This video footage, filmed by Josh Harrison looking out of his window on Haggersgate, shows the RNLI and coastguard pulling the old boat along Haggersgate, having started the journey from its home at the lifeboat museum on Pier Road, which is to be renovated.
The boat was pulled through town on Saturday to its temporary home at Coates Marine so the work at the museum can take place, creating an exciting new visitor experience for Whitby.