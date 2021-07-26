VIDEO: St Martin's School leavers finish the year with a dip in North Bay, Scarborough

End of year celebrations almost didn't take place this year for a group of year six students from St Martin's Primary School in Scarborough.

A positive coronavirus lateral flow test meant that pupils were left waiting for the result of a PCR test to confirm the result and decide whether or not they could take part in the annual open top bus tour and sea run celebration.

Parent Shona Kille said: "They were told not to come in Wednesday and Thursday and we were on tenterhooks wondering whether they'd be able to go ahead with the leavers tradition."

St Martins School leavers prepare for their dip on Scarborough's North Bay and celebrate their future - pic: Richard Ponter

The bus was cancelled and it looked as though the children were going to be disappointed and what was worse, that they were going to have to spend the first two weeks of the school holiday's in self-isolation.

Relief came at 3.07pm on Friday afternoon when a message came through to say that the PCR test was negative.

Shona said: "We messaged each other on the mum's WhatsApp group and said should we go? Some children didn't get there, but we had about 19 in the end."

Shona's daughter Freya said that the water wasn't that cold to begin with: "At first we all ran in and didn't think about it, but after about half an hour it got pretty chilly.

Parents capture the moment - pic:Richard Ponter

"Afterwards I went to a chalet with my best friend Ruby and my other friends and we all got dressed and put our feet in a bucket of really warm water and gave each other hugs and stuff.

"We were all playing until late at night and we all signed each others shirts and stuff."

St Martins School leavers enjoy their school leavers dip in North Bay - pic: Richard Ponter

