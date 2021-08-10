Vice-Chancellor of CU Scarborough congratulates A-Level and BTEC students on results day

Professor John Latham CBE

Professor John Latham CBE, Vice-Chancellor, Coventry University Group, has congratulated students for their hard work and resilience in achieving their A-Level results.

Professor Latham said: "The pandemic has made this an even more stressful time for students and they all should be immensely proud of the resilience and hard work they have demonstrated over the past year.

“I would like to congratulate all A-Level and BTEC students on their hard-earned results and wish good luck to everyone who is looking to move into university, college, an apprenticeship or the world of work.

“Those who didn't get the results they were hoping for today need not despair or panic - there are still many opportunities to pursue higher education.

“We are being as flexible as possible with admissions and are taking a range of factors into account to prevent applicants, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, from being unfairly affected by the pandemic, and hope they can benefit from the excellent teaching quality and student experience offered by Coventry University Group.

“In addition to our main campus in Coventry and Coventry University London campus, we also have our CU campuses in Coventry, London, and Scarborough, which offer more vocationally based courses, with flexible learning options and no end of year exams.

"They aim to provide a high-quality learning solution, while also allowing students to fit studying around their busy lifestyles.