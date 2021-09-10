Two call outs in six minutes for Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team responded to two incidents in six minutes.

Multiple incidents have been an increasing trend this year and a statement on the team's Facebook page read: "We are grateful for the support of other volunteer emergency services teams in the area that allows us to deal with such workload to the benefit of the missing or injured persons."

The first of yesterday's searches occurred at Reighton at 20:24.

The team was called by North Yorkshire Police to a lady who had reported herself lost in the vicinity of Reighton.

She had been walking along the coast but headed up the cliffs once the incoming tide got close to her.

In failing light she had found herself lost and stuck on steep wooded ground.

Suffering from a pre existing medical condition she was also concerned about her lack of medication.

The team used our PhoneFind utility to determine her exact position and called her by phone to reassure her that help was on the way before asking NYP to task the local coastguard cliff rescue team to take her to safety.

Just minutes later a second search was initiated at Falling Foss –at 20:30.