The owner of Kemps General Store in Malton has launched a new venture in Whitby.

The original store is lovingly curated by Liz Kemp, selling gifts and must-haves for the home, which are mostly British made and often sourced locally.

The new Kemps on the Coast shop is described as ‘a treasure trove of delightful products’.

Liz said: “I looked far and wide for the right location for the next Kemps and Whitby is perfect.”