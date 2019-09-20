Trace your ancestry at Pickering Library

Ryedale Family History Group is encouraging anyone wanting to delve into their ancestry to go along to free one-to-one sessions at Pickering Library.

The first sessions will be held on Tuesday, 8 October, to coincide with Libraries Week 2019, which runs from 7 until 12 October. The three further dates are:

Tuesday, 22 October;

Tuesday, 5 November; and

Tuesday, 19 November.

Group members will use online resources to find out more about where you came from and how your ancestors lived.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “Ryedale Family History Group does an incredible job in getting people interested in finding out about their family tree.

"These sessions provide a brilliant opportunity to delve into the wealth of historic material that is available online from the county’s library service and the County Record Office.”

One-to-one sessions will be held on each date at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm. Places must be booked in advance by visiting the library or calling 01609 533624.