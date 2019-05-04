Tour de Yorkshire: here's the weather forecast for Saturday's Yorkshire Coast stage

As the Tour de Yorkshire heads from Bridlington to Scarborough today, spectators would be advised to wrap up warm and wear a good raincoat!

Brollies might help ... but there is a prediction of strong winds.

The Met Office forecast for Scarborough for Saturday, from 11am is (similar figures for the entire coast):

12-2pm: Light shower, 40% chance of rain

2-3pm: Cloudy, 10% chance of rain

Around 4pm: Heavy shower, 60% chance of rain

5pm: Cloudy, 10% chance of rain

6pm: Light shower, 40% chance of rain

7pm: Heavy shower, 60% chance of rain

8pm: Light shower, 30% chance of rain.

Temperatures through the day will be around 7 degrees or 8 degrees.

The weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast is sometimes wrong, let's hope so today !