Top events you won't want to miss on the Yorkshire Coast in October

However, in October there are still plenty of events not to be missed on the Yorkshire Coast including Oktoberfest, stage performances, Goth Weekend and spooky entertainment for Halloween. Here's 22 events to give you some ideas how to get out and about during October.

1. Railway in Wartime Families can hop on board steam and heritage trains and relive the spirit of World War II, whilst enjoying war-themed entertainment and displays at stations along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway line from October 11-13. Picture Credit Charlotte Graham other Buy a Photo

2. Filey International Food Festival 2019 The event based at the Evron Centre and Crescent Gardens will feature more than 60 stalls with products from around the world, including some of Yorkshires finest producers, on October 12-13. Paul Atkinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Oktoberfest at OAT The Tipi Venue are bringing the spirit of Oktoberfest to Scarborough for the first time on October 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26. Staff will be dressed in traditional costumes serving beers in two-pint stein glasses and Bratwurst sausages. Donna Clifford jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. The Buddy Holly Story Buddy has become known as The Worlds Most Successful Rock & Roll Musical, after performces across five continents, and is now celebrating its 30th anniversary year with a UK Tour including Brid Spa from October 14-19. ugc Buy a Photo

